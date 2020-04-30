Gasum acquisition includes two LNG bunkering vessels

Espoo, Finland, headquartered Gasum has closed the acquisition of Linde AG’s LNG and Biogas business in Sweden and Norway and Nauticor’s Marine Bunkering business in Germany.

The acquisition is an integral part of Finnish state owned Gasum’s strategy execution to accelerate growth for cleaner transport solutions across the nordic region.

In the transaction, a total of around 35 employees, a customer base and several assets were transferred to Gasum, including LNG terminals in Sweden and in Norway, the bunkering vessela Seagas and Kairos and 48 gas filling stations in Sweden and Norway

The businesses generate annual revenues of more than EUR 100 million. Gasum says the transaction creates a platform for a broader offering to its customers in the maritime, industry and road transport segments. The acquisition also accelerates Gasum’s growth strategy for cleaner transport solutions in the Nordic heavy-duty vehicle market.