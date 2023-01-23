FSG newbuild RO/RO heads out for sea trials

German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) reports that its newbuilding 782 has left the Flensburg Fjord and set course for Bremerhaven.

The ship, the 210-meter long RO/RO ferry Tennor Ocean, is being built for FSG’s parent, Lars Windhorst’s Tennor Group.

Initially, it is headed for Dock 3 at Lloyd Werft. During its week-long stay there, FSG shipbuilders will carry out the remaining work on the ship’s hull to optimize performance data measurement. The Tennor Ocean will then set out on a multi-day test voyage on the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.

In a tightly scheduled program, all technical systems will be checked and nautical maneuvers will be carried out.

Prior to that, during the voyage from Flensburg to Bremerhaven, the ship’s 2.11-meter high folding mast will be tested. It has been newly developed by FSG for this type of ship and enables the ship to transit the Kiel Canal, which connects the Baltic and the North Sea, and where the mast height of a ship may not exceed 40 meters above the water level.

The Tennor Ocean is able to accommodate 279 truck trailers on more than 4,000 lane meters spread over four decks. The vessel is of the RoRo type 4100 developed by FSG, which has already delivered several vessels of the type. The design is characterized by particularly low fuel consumption and an innovative loading concept.

MV Tennor Ocean on the Flensburg Fjord (photo credit: FSG/Finn Karstens).

Tennor Ocean principal particulars are:

Length overall: 209.79 meters

Beam: 26 meters

Draft: 6.8 meters

Decks: 4

Tonnage: 32,770

Output, main engines: 2 x 9,600 kW

Output, auxiliary engines: 2 x 1,270 kW

Speed: 21.3 knots

Cargo: 4,007 lane meters for 279 trailers

Cabins: 31 (total) for up to 12 truck drivers and 26 crew