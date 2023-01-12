Crowley to present on the digital transformation at TTB 2023 Written by Heather Ervin









On March 7-8 in Mobile, Ala., Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2023 will once again bring together owners, operators, naval architects, shipbuilders and more to discuss advances in technology and design, as well as methods of meeting environmental and economic goals.

In one of many presentations taking place that week, Coulston Van Gundy, vice president of construction and engineering for Crowley, will discuss some of the aspects of the development, application, and benefits of the “digital transformation” being experienced by the maritime industry.

A major paradigm shift has started since the 20th century, especially from the introduction of powerful computers and internet, which is known as the third industrial revolution: Digitization and Digitalization.

In this digital era, every aspect of human life is under influence of digital technologies and rarely an example can be found in any sector remaining obsolete to the digital technology.

The general goal of this presentation is to provide a working and successful infrastructure for digital transformation, adaptable by any industry and sector in the future. The presentation includes some details of such planning in multiple layers of analysis, ranging from data acquisition to predictive modeling and autonomous operations. Finally, potential maritime applications and benefits, both in short- and long-term time frames will be discussed.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Van Gundy leads Crowley’s vessel design and engineering, construction management and project engineering with an expanded emphasis on growth and innovation.

With more than 15 years of experience, Van Gundy has played an integral role in advancing Crowley’s growing engineering and design services in maritime and offshore wind services to elevate alternative energy as a transportation solution. He has been in both vessel- and shore-based operational roles in engineering and led maritime development, construction and maintenance services as well as served as an engineering leader for vessel operations.

Most recently, Van Gundy was instrumental in the design of the first all-electric tug to be built and operated in the U.S., Crowley’s zero-emission ship assist tug eWolf, which is currently under construction. You can listen to Van Gundy talk to Marine Log about this unique tug on Listen Up! podcast.

Van Gundy holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a U.S. Coast Guard license from the California Maritime Academy, where he also later earned a master’s degree in transportation and engineering management in 2016.

Van Gundy holds a Project Management Professional credential and maintains his U.S. Coast Guard engineer’s license.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there earlier this year.”

Registration is now open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year.

