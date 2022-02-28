Adm. Schultz reveals name of first Polar Security Cutter

The Coast Guard’s shipbuilding program, including the Polar Security Cutter, were among topics covered when Admiral Karl L. Schultz, commandant, U.S. Coast Guard, delivered the annual State of the Coast Guard Address, Thursday, at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

“Truly, the state of the Coast Guard is stronger than ever before because we are united in service, adapting to new challenges and opportunities presented by a rapidly changing maritime domain,” said Adm. Schultz.

SHIPBUILDING PROGRAM

In his remarks on the Coast Guard’s shipbuilding program, Adm. Schultz said that the agency is amidst its largest shipbuilding effort since World War II.

“Detail design work remains underway in preparation for construction of our first Polar Security Cutter,” he said. “It’s a state-of-the art ship that requires exacting designs, complex steel work, and systems integration. Today, I am excited to announce the name of the first… That name will be: Polar Sentinel.

Now we know the name: First Polar Security Cutter will ve named Polar Sentinel [Image courtesy Halter Marine]

“When our fleet of Polar Security Cutters becomes operational, the work of these uniquely capable assets will be essential to protecting our economic, environmental, and national security interests in the Polar or High Latitude Regions.

“Our first Offshore Patrol Cutter… Argus… is over 60% complete, with OPC hull number two… Chase… well on its way. This spring, we anticipate awarding the largest acquisition contract in the history of our Service for the next 11 Offshore Patrol Cutter hulls in “Stage Two” of the OPC program. The OPC program of record is 25 cutters, and delivery of this full fleet is critical to recapitalizing the capability and capacity provided by our 28 Median Endurance Cutters… many of which are 50+ years old. This legacy fleet loses nearly 500 patrol days annually due to unplanned maintenance and repairs. If these lost patrol days were dedicated exclusively to counter-narcotics operations… and if these days were just ‘average’ in terms of mission productivity, another 20 metric tons, or 44,000 pounds of illicit drugs could have been interdicted at sea and prevented from reaching our shores. Replacing this legacy fleet at best speed is vital for the Coast Guard to effectively carry our evolving missions forward.

WATERWAYS COMMERCE CUTTER

“We’re making progress on the acquisition of 30 Waterways Commerce Cutters. These new tenders will have greater endurance, speed, and deck load capacity to efficiently maintain 28,000 aids that mark over 12,000 miles of navigable inland waterways. These aids to navigation are a critical component of our Marine Transportation System on which cargoes and commodities comprising 25% of our Nation’s gross domestic product moves. And, for the first time in history, our entire inland fleet will be able to accommodate mixed-gender crews, providing all junior enlisted members these unique afloat experiences. In the interim, we are creating additional afloat billets for our women shipmates.”

