Coast Guard removes protesters from RRF ship Cape Orlando

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report of a demonstration happening within the Oakland Harbor near a vessel, the MARAD Ready Reserve Force (RRF) RO/RO ship Cape Orlando, around 8:30 a.m., Friday.

According to the San Franciso Chronicle, the protest was against Israeli military actions in Gaza and the protestors believed the Cape Orlando was headed for Israel after a stop in Tacoma, Wash.

The last of three demonstrators who blocked a ladder of the US Cape Orlando ship is pulled up and arrested by the US Coast Guard officers. Protesters blocked the entrance to Berth 20 at the Port of Oakland demanding military aid to Israel and ceasefire against Gaza. @EastBayTimes pic.twitter.com/U2K2LZDnoX — Ray Chavez (@rayinaction) November 3, 2023

At 9:30 a.m. watchstanders received an additional report that some of the people protesting had breached the fence surrounding the pier that the Cape Orlando was moored to. Then protesters reportedly began tampering with mooring lines and climbing onto the vessel’s ladder.

Watchstanders then directed the launch of several Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot response boat-medium crews and boarding teams at approximately 10.00 a.m.

After arriving on scene, Coast Guard boat crew members began to assist Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) members alongside local law enforcement to remove the protesting individuals from the maritime facility around 10:05 a.m.

After local law enforcement moved the protesting individuals away from the Cape Orlando, three people remained attached to the vessel’s ladder. The Sector San Francisco boarding team and CGIS then removed the three remaining individuals from the vessel Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says that individuals who breached the maritime facility and trespassed aboard the Cape Orlando are currently under investigation for potential violations of federal law.

Meantime, the Cape Orlando departed the Port of Oakland later Friday.