K-Line to start trials of Inmarsat’s NexusWave

Japanese shipping giant K-Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.) said today that it is to trial Inmarsat Maritime’s new network service NexusWave on its fleet, with trials beginning this month.

Launched in May this year, NexusWave is a bonded multi-dimensional network, offering high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and a “secure by design” infrastructure for office-like and home-like experiences.The service seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time – Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service – enhanced by an L-band layer for resiliency, to deliver fast, always-on connectivity. It also features enterprise grade firewall security.

“In recent years, there has been an increase in data transmission to enhance safety and quality,” said Akihiro Fujimaru, managing executive officer of K-Line.” As such, we require connectivity services that are fast, reliable and global. Furthermore, high-speed internet connectivity will greatly contribute to reforms to onboard workstyles and automated ship navigation. Maintaining connections with family and friends is quite crucial for preserving the well-being of our crew. NexusWave promises to fulfill these needs well into the future, especially with the anticipated service launch of the high-capacity ViaSat-3 Ka-band satellites. This technology will also bolster our digitalisation initiatives moving forward.”

“We are honored that a leading global shipping operator has chosen to trial NexusWave on its fleet,” said Ben Palmer, president of Inmarsat Maritime. “Our partnership with K-Line is focused on delivering robust and reliable connectivity solutions that support its operational success and meet K-Line’ long-term strategic needs. Its early adoption of our high-capacity global service highlights the strategic foresight of K-Line’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to sustain and enhance its competitive edge.”