Yanmar taps Amogy for H2ICE hydrogen-fueled engine project

Japan’s Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (YPT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, reported in January that is developing a hydrogen-fueled four-stroke high-speed generator engine (H2ICE) for Japanese coastal vessels as part of the Nippon Foundation’s zero emission ship demonstration projectt.

Now Yanmar Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Brooklyn, N.Y. headquartered Amogy. The aim is to integrate Amogy’s advanced ammonia-cracking technology into Yanmar’s hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE).

The collaboration between Amogy and Yanmar began in 2023 when Yanmar Ventures, Yanmar’s corporate venture capital arm, invested in Amogy. Since then, both companies have been exploring opportunities to integrate their technologies.

Under the MOU, the partners will focus on combining Amogy’s technology with Yanmar’s H2ICE to provide low-cost hydrogen fuel. Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology uses catalyst materials to break down ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen at lower reaction temperatures, minimizing heating and maintenance requirements.

Additionally, building on this joint research, both companies will explore the potential for collaboration on the development of maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems.

“We are excited to work with Amogy on this innovative project,” said Ken Kawabe, group leader at Yanmar Research and Development Center. “Our commitment to a sustainable future aligns perfectly with this collaboration, and we believe that integrating Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology with our H2ICE has immense potential for decarbonizing marine power.”

“As pioneers in sustainable energy solutions, we are thrilled to collaborate with Yanmar in exploring the integration of our cutting-edge ammonia-cracking technology with their hydrogen internal combustion engines,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “Collaboration is critical to advancing clean energy solutions and, together, we can overcome challenges and expedite sustainable progress in the marine sector.”