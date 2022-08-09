Mare Island Dry Dock wins $37.8 million Navy contract

Privately-owned Vallejo, Calif., ship repairer Mare Island Dry Dock LLC has been awarded a $37,846,243 firm-fixed-price contract for a 212-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking availability for the Military Sealift Command submarine tender USS Frank Cole(AS 40).

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its total contract value to $39,049,539. Work will be performed in Vallejo and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System for Award Management website and two offers were received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C4055).