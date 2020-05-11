Penguin selects Schottel tunnel thrusters for new series of fast crew boats Written by Nick Blenkey









Following a successful testing and evaluation program, Singapore-based Penguin International Ltd. has selected Schottel’s STT 51 FP tunnel thrusters for its flagship Flex-42X series of eight executive fast crew boats.

The STT 51 FP tunnel thrusters feature a 95 kW electric motor controlled by a variable frequency drive.

As the vessels are based on a completely redesigned aluminum monohull form, the STTs feature an aluminum tunnel as well as an aluminum lower gear housing. They thus support the vessel’s overall material properties with the advantages of reduced vessel weight and enhanced performance. Additionally, the STT’s general low levels of noise and vibration support the vessels’ complete smooth ride, berthing and mooring.

The newly designed mid-size Flex-42X has an overall length of 42.00 meters, a molded breadth of 8.00 meters, and a design draft of 1.60 meters. The clear deck cargo area is about 110 sq.m, the fuel capacity is about 80,000 liters.

Penguin is an integrated designer, builder, owner and operator of high-speed craft as well as a prolific builder of mid-sized crew boats and armored security boats for sales and charter.

The Flex-42X vessels provide luxurious business class seating for 80 passengers and have a crew of 12. They support offshore oil and gas activities, maritime security services and other high-speed transportation requirements for personnel and cargo.