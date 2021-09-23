Hydrogen-ready Jones Act WTIV design gets AiP

ABS has awarded its Approval in Principle (AiP) to Ned Project Inc. for its hydrogen-ready wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) design.

Ned Project Inc. is working with GPZ Energy to develop WTIV projects for the U.S. market and its NP20000X ULAM design is intended to be Jones Act compliant. It is also designed to be able to meet future offshore wind market demands, specifically operations involving 15-20 MW wind turbine installations. Its innovative approach loads monopiles vertically on the 8,000 square-meter deck, eliminating the need to rotate monopiles to the vertical position at sea, increasing efficiency and safety.

The design is equipped with a leg encircling heavy cargo crane with a working load of 3,500 metric tons capable of handling turbines of 240-meter rotor diameter and 150-meter tower height.

The engine rooms of the hydrogen-ready WTIV are designed to be able to be converted into fuel cell compartments accommodating polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells, making it possible to rely solely on liquefied hydrogen (LH2) to meet its energy demands.

“There is significant potential for growth in the U.S. offshore wind market and we are confident our WTIV design has the attributes required to deliver this. The scale, power and handling capacity as well as the innovative way it handles the monopiles means this is perfectly adapted to serve the U.S. industry,” said Peter Novinsky, spokesperson for GPZ Energy.

“ABS is the ideal partner for a highly specialized wind turbine installation vessel such as this, both for the U.S. market and internationally,” said Greg Lennon, ABS vice president, offshore wind. “Our extensive knowledge of U.S. regulations combined with our global offshore industry leadership means we are uniquely equipped to support this project and a range of other innovative vessels now being commissioned to support the growing international demand for renewable energy. ABS is committed to playing a significant role in the safe development of the U.S. offshore wind industry.”