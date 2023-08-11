Videlina Georgieva named managing director of Svitzer Australia

Maersk group towage operator Svitzer has promoted its chief commercial officer Videlina Georgieva to managing director of Svitzer Australia, replacing Nicolaj Noes, who will be leaving Svitzer to take on a new opportunity.

Svitzer says that Georgieva brings a deep understanding of the company’s business and operations to the role, including in Australia, where she has been part of delivering significant commercial results throughout her 13 years with Svitzer, including, most recently, as the organization’s Global Chief Commercial Officer. She has already begun a planned handover process with Noes and will commence her new role effective early September.

“Based in Sydney and with her long tenure and strong track record, Videlina is excellently placed to continue driving Svitzer’s strategic focus in Australia and Papua New Guinea,” said Svitzer CEO Kasper Friis Nilaus. This includes continuing to unlock value for our customers, for instance through partnering with them on their decarbonization agendas. We are also bringing innovative new assets and towage infrastructure such as our revolutionary new TRAnsverse tug to the region, which will help drive the future of towage in Australia.

Nilaus also expressed his thanks to Nicolaj Noes for his leadership of Svitzer Australia over the last five years and in the wider Maersk group over the last 30 years.

“Nicolaj has led Svitzer through significant change during his tenure and is held in high regard by colleagues, customers and stakeholders alike for his leadership,” said Nilaus. “He leaves the business in a strong position and with a talented, experienced team in place across the region.”

“I am delighted to be back with the team at Svitzer Australia and to be taking on this role in such an important market for our business,” said Georgieva. “There is clear opportunity to create further value with and for our customers and communities in Australia and Papua New Guinea. We have an exciting platform to drive innovative, sustainable marine services and decarbonisation in partnership with our customers. The team here in Australia has the passion, experience and skills to achieve this, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead them at this time.”