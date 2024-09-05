Vard to supply design and equipment for two Cochin Shipyard SOVs Written by Nick Blenkey









India’s Cochin Shipyard has placed an order with Fincantieri’s Vard subsidiary covering design and equipment for two hybrid electric service operation vessels (SOVs) on order at the yard for Aberdeen, Scotland-based North Star.

“Vard has a long-term relationship with both Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and North Star, and we are grateful to continue the cooperation by supporting them with the design and building at an external shipyard,” says Ove Dimmen, senior vice president sales & marketing at Vard. “This contract enables us to participate in markets that reach beyond our own production capacity.”

The first of the two SOVs that Cochin shipyard will deliver to North Star is of Vard 4 07 design, tailored to meet North Star’s specific requirements. The focus has been on developing a competitive and compact vessel with a fuel-efficient configuration providing high operability.

The ship has fully equipped accommodations for a total of 55 persons and a 3D motion compensated crane. Side loading warehouse facilities with step-less access to the height adjustable 3D motion compensated gangway ensures efficient flow of goods and technicians.

The vessel is to be delivered to North Star for a long-term charter with one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe, EnBW, to operate on the He Dreiht wind farm (see earlier story). Scheduled to commence a long-term charter with EnBW from the end of next year, the walk-to-work vessel will host technicians as they maintain the 64 wind turbines. The SOV will also act as a logistics hub and warehouse.

North Star reports that the vessel will be equipped with an SMST gangway (Telescopic Access Bridge L2) and a 5 tonne motion compensated crane. This is the third time SMST will provide mission equipment for North Star, but will be its first delivery to Cochin Shipyard

The second SOV that Cochin Shipyard is building for North Star is of Vard 4 19 design and is very similar to vessels previously delivered to North Star by Vard. It will accommodate up 80 personnel (60 of them wind farm technicians) and will operate for Siemens Gamesa to support maintenance operations across all 95 wind turbines at the East Anglia Hub development. It is due to be delivered to Siemens Gamesa to commence operations in late 2026

Image: Vard

Both vessels will be equipped with an extensive SeaQ system package from Vard Electro that enables a hybrid diesel-battery-electric propulsion system for enhanced energy efficiency. In addition, the high specification Vard 4 19 vessel will be designed with an even more advanced power system that combines the Vard Electro DC Switchboard with the SeaQ Energy Storage System. This integration will streamline onboard energy utilization and optimize distribution systems, leading to higher overall efficiency in all operating modes.

For complete control and monitoring of the vessels, including fuel consumption optimization, Vard Electro will deliver a comprehensive digital scope including SeaQ Integrated Automation System, SeaQ Power Management System, SeaQ Energy management system, and SeaQ Green Pilot.

Vard says that the flexibility and expertise behind the SeaQ technology ensures that the SeaQ solutions can be seamlessly integrated and adapted to a great variety of vessel sizes and operational needs in the offshore energy sector.