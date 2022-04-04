Two more IWS CSOVs will feature Kongsberg Maritime equipment packages Written by Nick Blenkey









Oslo-headquartered Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has ordered two more Skywalker class walk-to-work commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs). The vessels are scheduled for delivery in first half 2024 from China Merchants Industry, Hong Kong. Currently IWS has two identical vessels on order for delivery in 2023 and option agreements for up to two additional vessels for potential second-half 2024 delivery.

The firm shipyard price for the two just-ordered vessels is about EUR 48 milion (about $53 million) per vessel).

AWI says that approximately 50% of the vessel value is related to Norwegian export companies providing advanced technology ensuring safe and efficient operations during operations of the vessel. Those Norwegian companies include Kongsberg Maritime (KM). It has now booked an equipment package order for the two latest vessels, all of which are being built to its UT 5519 DE design.

The UT 5519 DE has a novel double-ended hull form and propulsion set-up, incorporating results from research and development projects as well as operational experience from Kongsberg Maritime’s wind farm service vessel designs to minimize emissions and maximize maneuverability and efficiency.

ZERO EMISSION OPERATIONS

The hybrid powered vessels will be among the first in the offshore wind industry capable of zero-emission operations. Equipped with the latest generation fully compensated gangway and 3D crane, they boast several “industry firsts,” such as the largest battery pack with solar panels for additional charging and an energy consumption estimated to be 20% lower than comparable CSOVs currently under construction. The vessels are also the first in the industry to have the “DNV SILENT” notation, which focuses on minimizing the impact on marine life below water.

The vessels are built around a technological backbone provided by the comprehensive KM-supplied integrated equipment solution, which includes permanent magnet azimuth thrusters, generators, electrical systems, a fully integrated bridge with navigation, dynamic positioning (DP) and automation systems, deck machinery equipment and control systems.