Revolution Wind passes major regulatory milestone

Ørsted and Eversource’s Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island is on track to become the fourth commercial-scale offshore wind project on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf to be approved by the Biden administration.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed its environmental analysis of the project, which the agency estimates could power more than 300,000 homes with clean renewable energy.

“BOEM used the feedback we received from tribal nations, industry, ocean users, communities, and stakeholders to help inform our decisions throughout the environmental review process and ensure that we are addressing potential impacts,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “This milestone represents another important step forward in building a new clean energy economy here in the United States.”

Revolution Wind, LLC proposes to construct an offshore wind energy project of up to 100 wind turbines, capable of generating up to 880 megawatts, located approximately 15 nautical miles southeast of Point Judith, Rhode Island.

The Notice of Availability for the Final Environmental Impact Statement (final EIS) for Revolution Wind, LLC’s proposed project will be published in the Federal Register on July 21, 2023. The final EIS analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the activities laid out in Revolution Wind, LLC’s Construction and Operations Plan.

On Sept. 2, 2022, BOEM published a draft EIS, initiating a 45-day public comment period, which closed on Oct. 17, 2022. BOEM also held three in-person and two virtual public meetings to solicit additional feedback on the draft EIS from tribal nations, local community members, commercial fishing interests, and other ocean users. BOEM received a total of 124 comments from Federal, tribal, state, and local government agencies; non-governmental organizations; and the public during the comment period.

BOEM considered these comments and stakeholders’ feedback when developing the Final EIS. Specifically in response to comments received, BOEM developed a preferred alternative that includes fewer turbines to reduce impacts to visual resources and benthic habitat, allows for ocean co-use, and meet the energy needs of Rhode Island.

BOEM plans to issue a Record of Decision on whether to approve, approve with modification, or disapprove the project this summer.

The Business Network for Offshore Wind says that the project now sits one month away from construction approval.

“We are excited for Revolution Wind to move past this important milestone in the regulatory process, which will continue building momentum in the U.S. market and begin providing clean, affordable electricity to communities in Connecticut and Rhode Island,” said Liz Burdock, founder and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “Additionally, this action by BOEM secures investments in component production at ProvPort of Providence, Rhode Island, cable manufacturing in South Carolina, and shipbuilding in Texas and Louisiana solidifying the manufacturing base that will be key to the buildout of the U.S. industry. The Network applauds BOEM for its efforts to consistently move projects through the regulatory pipeline while still ensuring offshore wind is developed in an environmentally responsible manner.”