We Work the Waterways announces inaugural board of directors and advisory council

We Work the Waterways announces inaugural board of directors and advisory councilWritten by Marine Log Staff
We Work the Waterways (WWW) has announced the formation of its inaugural board of directors and advisory council, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s launch as an independent nonprofit after long operating as part of Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals Inc. (IRPT).
With members representing every corner of the maritime industry, from logistics firms and port authorities to maritime educators and deck-level professionals, this governing body positions WWW as a unified voice for workforce engagement and development within the maritime shipping and logistics industry. Its members include Marine Log editor in chief Heather Ervin
“We are honored to welcome such a dynamic and inclusive group to lead this next chapter,” said Errin Howard, WWW executive director. “This board reflects the voices of the deck, the docks, the classroom, and the boardroom, and that’s exactly what our industry and future workforce need. “ As WWW embarks on its next chapter, the organization is focused on building national brand awareness and establishing a credible, go-to presence for those seeking talent, training, or maritime career opportunities. The newly appointed leadership team will help guide this effort, ensuring that WWW continues to serve as a bridge between education, industry, and the next generation of maritime professionals.
Board of Directors
Officers
- President – Seth Lawson, Lawson Rigging
- Vice president – Kelly Dimarco, Plaquemines Parish
- Government secretary – Capt. Jeanne Ferrer, Crescent River Pilots / Open Waters
- Treasurer – Sydney DeFillips, Mississippi Power
- Director of board-staff engagement – Dawn Lopez, Associated Terminals/Turn Services
General Board Members
- Capt. Aaron Williams, Bollard Consulting
- Arthur Yves, Associated Terminals/Turn Services
- Brandon Phillips, Riverview Boat & Tug Service
- Christa White, Ingram Barge Company
- David Murray, Waterways Journal
- Heather Ervin, Marine Log
- Katie Dunn, ADM/ARTCo
- Merritt Parsons Vesich, Louisiana CAT
- Richard Lockwood, consultant
- Tony Dow, QSL
Advisory Council
- Alexandra (Alex) Hernandez, Port of South Louisiana
- Ashley Pitts, Salacia Logistics
- Capt. Kenny Brown, Maritime Throwdown
- Casey Stubbs, Golding Barge Line
- Frank McCormack, Waterways Journal
- Holly Normand, Celtic Marine
- Jenna Gaudet, Eckstein Trade & Transport LLC / WIMOS Association
- Marty Vizier, Sennebogen
- Paul Rohde, Waterways Council, Inc.
- Stephen LeBeouf, ADM/ARTCo
- Terence James, Ph,D., Vicksburg Warren School District
- Thomas Cagle, T&T Marine
You can learn more about each board and advisory member, including photos, titles, and short bios HERE