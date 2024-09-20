HMD wins DNV AiP for medium gas carrier with big capacity

Classification society DNV has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) for its design of a 60,000 cubic meter LPG/NH3/VCM medium gas carrier.

The design addresses the growing demand for medium gas carrier (MGC) vessels and aligns with the industry trend towards larger ships. It also anticipates stricter environmental regulations and an expected rise in LPG and ammonia transport volumes. The vessel maintains the operational characteristics of existing MGCs while incorporating a double hull structure for enhanced collision stability. Additionally, the innovative trunk deck design increases cargo volume, thereby boosting carrying capacity.

With specifications similar to those of MGCs but with large gas carrier (LGC) cargo capacity, the HMD vessel can access ports designed for MGCs. Its optimized hull design also achieves superior fuel efficiency compared to existing LGCs, offering substantial CAPEX and OPEX advantages.

NEW CONCEPT

“This vessel design represents a new concept in ship design aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving demands of the gas carrier market,” said Dong-Jin Lee, head of initial design division at HMD. “In addition to our present 40K and 45K class MGCs, we can expand our portfolio by introducing new 60K class MGC and we ensure that it will enhance our position in the market, as a leader in the MGC sector.”

“We are pleased to work closely with HMD, as they bring this advanced gas carrier design to life,” said Vidar Dolonen, DNV regional manager Korea and Japan. “HMD’s commitment to pioneering new technologies and DNV’s expertise in enhancing safety and compliance have resulted in a design tailored to address the challenges of today and the future. DNV is very pleased that we can continue to build on the strong relationship that we have with HMD, based on a shared vision of trusted, sustainable, and efficient maritime transportation.”

DNV awarded the design an AiP after verifying the ship’s stability and structural suitabilityAn Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.