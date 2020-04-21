Bio-UV Group adapts BWTS technology to kill coronavirus on surfaces Written by Nick Blenkey









France’s Bio-UV Group is planning to launch a surface disinfection system capable of killing the coronavirus by the end of May. It will use the same ultra-violet light technology used by the group’s Bio-Sea ballast water treatment system.

A prototype scanner based on Bio-UV Group’s proven UV-C reactor technology is currently being independently verified.

The 50 cm handheld device emits a ray of UV-C which is passed over the surface, taking only seconds to disinfect the scanned area. The scanner can be used to kill the coronavirus from sickbay/hospital beds, tables, computer keyboards, furniture and all other surfaces.

In parallel, Bio-UV Group subsidiary Triogen is currently working on the development of a disinfection system for wet surfaces using ozone.

Bio-UV Group’s founder and CEO Benoít Gillmann said: “We mobilized our R&D team to develop a system of disinfection for surfaces intended, as a priority, for all nursing staff. However, the technology has potential application in other sectors.”

Bio-UV Group is verifying the capabilities, performance and reliability of the prototype in two laboratories approved for testing for conformity with the EU’s CE standards

“Since April 6, progress has been made in the completion of a prototype, the performance of which is currently being tested in compliance with the strictest of international standards,” said Gillmann.

“The aim of this testing is to validate the system’s capacity to disinfect and to eliminate all types of microorganisms using UV-C technology. Once this testing has been finalized, a second laboratory will work over the next few weeks on testing the efficacy of the system in eliminating COVID-19.”

If the UV-C scanner’s efficiency is successfully demonstrated, it could be introduced to medical personnel and healthcare workers from the end of May.

“At a later stage, the system will be marketed to other industrial sectors, including the maritime sector to help safeguard our seafarers from being infected. Marketing will go ahead once CE marking has been obtained,” Gillmann said. “The objective of this development is to ensure people are working in safe, clean environments and to reassure those coming out of confinement.”