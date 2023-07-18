VIDEO: USCG responds partially sunken towboat

The Coast Guard and partner agencies were yesterday contining to respond Monday to a discharge of diesel fuel from a partially sunken towboat near Florence, Ala.

Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received notification at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday from RMB Marine Services reporting a sunken towboat in the Port of Florence, adjacent to mile marker 257 on the Tennessee River.

FLORENCE — Authorities said drinking water in the area is safe as they worked Monday to remove a tugboat from the Port of Florence. https://t.co/Yh7m70pZHu — TimesDaily Newspaper (@TimesDaily) July 18, 2023

Pollution responders from Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville were deployed to assess the situation on scene.

As of Monday, the deployed hard boom was currently containing most of the fuel, which is being recovered via a vacuum truck and drum skimmer.

The maximum potential for spill is 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

RMB Marine Services is currently working with E3 Solutions, an Oil Spill Removal Organization (OSRO) to clean up the discharged product. An estimated 200 feet of hard boom was deployed Sunday to contain the product in the water. Over 350 additional feet of boom was deployed Monday to act as a secondary barrier.

There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impact. Local media reported authorities as saying that drinking water was safe. However, swimmers were warned not to swim and the story got local TV coverage.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident.