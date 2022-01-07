Two Port of Virginia stevedoring services consolidate

Aiming to increase efficiency at the Port of Virginia, CP&O, LLC and Ceres Marine Terminals, Inc., have consolidated their stevedoring services under the CP&O brand.

The new venture will be led by George Brown, current president of CP&O.

“The addition of Ceres Marine Terminals, Inc. as a member of CP&O will provide significant benefits to the Port of Virginia, including improved services and higher efficiency and improved equipment utilization to the benefit of our customers,” said Brown.

“The Port of Virginia has provided best-in-class service in 2021 and has been rewarded by our customers with 25% year-over-year growth,” said Stephen Edwards, Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director. “As we move into 2022, we will further improve and this new venture will help us turn more ships faster and move more cargo. Our steamship line customers will be provided an excellent choice for their stevedoring services from either CP&O or Virginia International Terminals.”

LICENSE AGREEMENT

Under a new 10-year stevedore license agreement with the Virginia Port Authority, effective March 2, 2022, CP&O, LLC will provide container stevedoring services at Virginia International Gateway and Norfolk International Terminal. Under this agreement customers at the port will have the choice of using CP&O or Virginia International Terminals.

CP&O, a joint partnership between Cooper/T. Smith, Ports America and Ceres Marine Terminals, offers a portfolio of stevedoring services, including container, break bulk, RO/RO, baggage handling, project cargo, and ship provisions.