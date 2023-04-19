JAXPORT moves 2,500 pieces of military cargo

The Jacksonville, Fla., Port Authority (JAXPORT) recently facilitated the movement of nearly 2,500 pieces of U.S. military cargo, including almost 100 aircraft. The move took place during two shipments over the past month at the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

The U.S. Army’s South Carolina-based 841st Transportation Battalion managed logistics in support of the Georgia-based 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Infantry Division. Terminal operator SSA Atlantic provided stevedoring services by loading a first vessel bound for Europe to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners. Additionally, a second vessel transported cargo to the Middle East to support Department of Defense initiatives in that region.

“The Jacksonville Detachment of the 841st Transportation Battalion just loaded out the ARC Endurance, a commercial vehicle carrier, in Jacksonville, Florida for the final loading of this significant move,” said Lt. William Tucker, executive officer, 841st Transportation Battalion. “The detachment worked hard over the Easter weekend and completed the last leg of the mission in four days in support of global strategic tasking. We appreciate JAXPORT’s efficiencies enabling us to move military cargo to support our U.S. forces and nation“

“JAXPORT is well-positioned to serve our military partners by providing the operational efficiencies and flexible space to move cargo through based on their unique needs,” said JAXPORT director of cargo sales Alberto Cabrera. “It’s an honor to facilitate these moves, as we’ve done for decades, and we’re proud to serve a role in helping keep our nation safe.”

JAXPORT is one of 17 U.S. strategic seaports, on-call 24/7 to move U.S. military cargo for national defense, foreign humanitarian aid and disaster relief. It is the only port in Florida with this designation.