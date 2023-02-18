Ports of Indiana names new CEO

Ports of Indiana has named Jody Peacock as its new chief executive officer. Peacock has served in various leadership positions for the statewide port authority, which operates three ports on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan, since 2001.He most recently was senior vice president for business development. Peacock succeeds Vanta E. Coda II, who served as CEO from 2018 to 2022.

“We are extremely pleased to name Jody as Ports of Indiana’s new CEO,” said Ports of Indiana Commission Chairman Micah Vincent. “Jody’s extensive experience, customer-focused vision and deep understanding of the organization’s economic development mission make him uniquely well qualified for this role. We thank Vanta for his past service and leadership, and we look forward to a bright future as we strive to grow our state port system.”

In his 22 years with Ports of Indiana, Peacock has helped develop multiple strategic plans and business initiatives that reshaped the bipartisan port authority from a small government-funded agency to a self-funded enterprise that has achieved record growth under five Indiana governors. Peacock led business development efforts to attract millions of dollars in private investment to Indiana’s ports, expand the state’s foreign-trade zone and financing programs, and secure multiple federal grants for new infrastructure projects. In prior roles, Peacock spent more than 10 years directing the organization’s communications, marketing, government relations, corporate affairs and foreign-trade zone program.

“It’s a great honor to be asked by our commission to lead an organization that has been such a big part of my life for more than 20 years,” Peacock said. “I am immensely proud to be part of the Ports of Indiana team and to share in our past success, but as I look to the future, I am even more excited to build on the relationships we have formed with our customers, our industry partners and community leaders to increase the contributions our ports make to Indiana’s economy.”

Peacock earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and bachelor’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan University.