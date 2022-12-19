C&C Marine and Repair celebrates holiday with towboat light display Written by Heather Ervin









A little fun bit of news coming out of Louisiana as C&C Marine and Repair LLC, Belle Chasse, La., celebrates the holidays with its second annual Christmas light display. This year’s display is prominently located near the company’s main office.

The new display includes a 5,000 horsepower inland towboat, the M/V Kent Furlong, being pulled by Santa’s 20-foot-tall reindeer and led by Rudolph. Also new to this year’s display is a 10-foot Santa steering the reindeer from the boat’s pilot house.

“We received so much positive feedback last year from the community, that I knew that this had to become an annual tradition,” says C&C Marine and Repair’s owner Tony Cibilich. The display is outfitted with nearly a mile of Christmas lights and includes the two 30-foot fabricated Christmas trees, with a 5-foot star on top.

“Our hope is to add a new attraction to the display each year,” says C&C Project Manager Ben Sasso. The display was erected after the Thanksgiving holiday and will stay at its current location until after New Year’s.

“We just like the idea that this Christmas display can bring some joy to people this holiday season, and hope that all our marine neighbors on Engineer Road will join in this tradition,” added Cibilich.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 on 80 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway. The company designs and builds towboats, dredges, barges, offshore supply vessels, along with a variety of other marine vessels. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof, with multiple projects under construction at the same time.