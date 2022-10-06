Corps awards contracts worth $228 million

September ended on a good note for dredging and marine construction companies. On the last day of the month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the award of contracts in that category totaling nearly $228 million. Here’s who was awarded what:

Orion Marine Construction Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $69,500,350 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-22-D-0006).

J.D. Eckman, Atglen, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $42,278,728 firm-fixed-price contract for deck replacement and bridge repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Georges, Delaware, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $42,278,728 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0048).

Advanced American Construction, Portland, Oregon, was awarded a $41,637,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dike repairs at the mouth of the Columbia River. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Hammond, Oregon, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $41,637,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Oregon, is the contracting activity (W9127N-22-C-0023).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $26,611,350 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Savannah, Georgia; Brunswick, Georgia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Morehead City, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,611,350 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-22-C-0019).

Cianbro Corporation, Pittsfield, Maine, was awarded a $26,498,000 firm-fixed-price contract to replace three existing piers. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,498,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-22-C-2017).

Curtin Maritime Corp., Long Beach, California, was awarded a $13,033,000 firm-fixed-price contract for hopper dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Baytown, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,033,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-22-C-0014).

Orion Marine Construction, Tampa, Florida, was awarded an $8,233,000 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 15, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,233,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-22-C-0011).