New Olympic CSOVs will feature Ampelmann transfer systems

The Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) just ordered at Ulstein Verft by Stig Remøy’s Olympic group will feature Ampelmann’s W-type access systems. The electric motion compensated systems will be permanently integrated into the vessels.

The W-type is one of Ampelmann’s latest electric motion compensated systems. The system is height adjustable and can withstand sea states up to 3.5 meter Hs. Tailor-made to individual vessels, the modular system is well suited for construction, commissioning and maintenance work on wind farms. Its variable height and automated landing software are designed to enable a safe and quick turnover of personnel and cargo during extended campaigns that require efficient servicing of multiple turbines.

Outfitted with a lift and a gangway that doubles up as a crane, the Type W can safely transfer both personnel and cargo up to 2,000 kg and remote-controlled trolleys can transport 400 kg of equipment across the gangway.

Ampelmann’s W-type is a new fully-electric system specifically designed with a wider, height adjustable gangway and the ability to transform into a crane.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing working relationship with Ampelmann. Olympic has been working more or less continuously on offshore renewables projects for the last ten years, and these new investments shows our intent to continue to serve the renewable energy markets and clients also in the coming decades. Ampelmann W-type gangway permanently integrated onboard Ulstein SX222 CSOVs will optimize our workability in a safe and efficient manner,” says Frode Andreassen, vice president commercial renewables at Olympic.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Ulstein and Olympic for putting their trust in our systems and services,” says Caspar Blum, Ampelmann’s area manager for business development for Europe and Africa. “We share a deep commitment to bringing sustainable, safe and energy efficient access solutions to the renewable energy market and we hope this will lead to a thriving and prosperous partnership.”

“Alongside the system,” Blum adds, “we will continue to offer our service package to Olympic. In the past fifteen years we have developed a robust service model to support our rental fleet. As we are transitioning into a selling company, we realize our services are as important as our technology. This means we will continue to offer workability forecasts, operator training, redundancy packages and provide logistical assistance to clients who buy our systems. Additionally, the 24/7 support offered by the company’s Operation Control Center will ensure that downtimes are kept to a bare minimum, meaning further increases in operational efficiency.”