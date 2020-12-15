Mystery owner to fit five tilting rotor sails on newbuild bulker Written by Nick Blenkey









Finnish rotor sail specialist Norsepower Oy Ltd. has received its first newbuild order for the installation of a record five tilting rotor sails on board a large bulk carrier, of undisclosed size and on order for an owner who prefers to remain anonymous at this stage.

Preparations are currently taking place with the installation of the rotor sails onboard the vessel scheduled for 2021.

The announcement follows soon after an agreement between RO/RO operator Sea-Cargo and Norsepower for the first installation of the world’s first tiltable rotor sail (see earlier story).

Norsepower says that with 2030 and 2050 IMO GHG emission targets driving the shipping industry to decarbonize, today’s announcement underscoress the rotor sails adaptability as a means of greatly reducing GHG and other emissions on newbuilds as well as retrofits.

“We are thrilled to be installing five tilting rotor sails onboard not only the first Norsepower newbuild order, but also the first bulk carrier,” said Norsepower CEO Tuomas Riski. “Installing the rotor sails on the first bulk carrier demonstrates that our technology is adaptable for both retrofits and newbuild vessels, and across varied operational profiles and vessel types. The Rotor Sails can improve a vessel’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and future-proof vessels against impending IMO GHG regulations. There is incredible value in using wind propulsion, particularly as it is a solution available now with proven results. We look forward to seeing the Rotor Sails in action next year.”