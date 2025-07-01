Saab launches first of two Polish SIGINT ships

Poland’s two-ship DELFIN signals intelligence (SIGINT) ship program took a significant step forward today, with prime contractor Saab reporting that the first ship, ORP Jerzy Różycki, had been launched in Gdańsk, Poland.

As we reported earlier, the Polish Ministry of Defense’s Armament Agency signed the contract for the two ships in December 2022. The ships are being built by Polish subcontractor Remontowa Shipbuilding SA, which laid the keel for the second ship in January of last year. The launching ceremony was attended by representatives from the Polish Ministry of National Defens,e, the Polish Armaments Agency, the Polish Headquarters of Marine Technology, the Polish Navy, and the Chief of Reconnaissance and Intelligence Analysis Directorate (J2).

The launching of the SIGINT vessel is a significant milestone in its construction process, following the first steel cut in April 2023 and keel laying that November. Before entering service, the ship will be equipped with the necessary reconnaissance systems and will undergo sea trials.

The first ship in the DELFIN program series is named ORP Jerzy Różycki to honorthe mathematician, Cipher Bureau employee, and cryptologist who, during the interwar period, worked with Marian Rejewski and Henryk Zygalski to break the code of the German Enigma encryption machine.

“Today marks a significant milestone with the launch of ORP Jerzy Różycki as a testament to the power of cooperation and shared vision. This project exemplifies how nations around the Baltic Sea, with similar needs and experiences, can come together to develop solutions that benefit us all. It demonstrates the type of advanced technology and capabilities that will be imperative for Europe to stand strong against emerging threats and ensure the safety of our people and societies,” said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Ship-based electronic intelligence systems will enable the acquisition of intelligence data across the entire spectrum of maritime electronic intelligence (SIGINT).

The vessels within the DELFIN program are built by Saab as the prime contractor. Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. is subcontracted to construct the ships, with Polish company MMC supporting Saab with design work. Saab is fully responsible for supplying and integrating the advanced mission systems. Other entities within the Polish defense industry are also involved in the implementation of the project.