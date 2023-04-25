Ship Repair USA: Save on future maintenance with proper coatings Written by Heather Ervin









What are some recent technological advancements in the world of marine paints and coatings and why should this matter to vessel owners and operators, who want to avoid costly maintenance bills?

Ship Repair USA will answer those questions and more on June 20 in New Orleans, La., when industry experts from the paints and coatings, vessel operator, ship repair, and marine engineering worlds come together for a unique panel discussion.

Matthew Heffernan, commercial marine business manager – North Amercia, Marine Division of Sherwin Williams will moderate the panel. Other panelists include Richard McCreary, president of Gulf Marine Repair; Johnson Stevens, president of Steven’s Towing; Jordan Anderson, general manager – engineering for Kirby Corporation; and Andy Margarit, director – marine market for Tnemec Company Inc.

Among other things, panelists will also discuss proper steel preservation, how to keep vessels looking better for longer, advancements in surface tolerant coatings and how they help shipyards.

Ship Repair USA

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others. It will be a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges). The event will include a several topics hosted by the Military Sealift Command (MSC) with a special focus on smaller shipyards and repair yards for its commercial business and will go over ship repair contracting, planning projections and more.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.

