New Hong Kong ferries on the way

Bureau Veritas (BV) is to class nine high speed passenger ferries that will transport over 5 million passengers annually on three routes between Hong Kong and outlying islands Lamma Island, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau. The vessels will measure between 35 and 40 meters in length.

Eight of the new Hong Kong ferries will be of full carbon fiber composite construction and the other will be all aluminum.

The vessels will be built under the Hong Kong Government Vessel Subsidy Scheme (VSS) to replace existing ferries and upgrade safety and environmental standards, including compliance with the High-Speed Craft Code 2000.

Marine diesel engines compliant with IMO Tier III requirements will be fitted as the main propulsion system. In addition, two of the nine vessels will be propelled by diesel electric hybrid propulsion systems as part of a trial program led by Hong Kong’s Environmental Protection Department. This will enable these ferries to operate in zero-emission mode as an option during maneuvering and berthing.

New ferries will be delivered between the end of 2023 and early 2025.

All nine of the new Hong Kong ferries will be fitted with approximately 102 square meters of solar panels and battery systems to capture solar energy for on board electricity consumption. The hybrid vessels will also be fitted with air-cooled Lithium-ion modular battery systems as an alternative propulsion system.

The vessels are expected to be delivered between the end of 2023 and early 2025.

The ferries will be built in Hong Kong by Cheoy Lee, one of the few shipyards in the world to routinely build vessels with steel, fiberglass, aluminum, and various combinations of these materials, to globally recognized standards and regulations.

Deliveries are expected between the end of 2023 and early 2025.

Alex Gregg-Smith, senior vice president & chief executive, North Asia and China, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “Ferries are vital in Hong Kong. And as the ferry market continues to grow in Hong Kong, this growth is accompanied by a need to comply with safety and environmental protection standards. Working in collaboration and supporting all stakeholders involved in this project, Bureau Veritas’ certifications will help ensure ferry safety as well as their comfort, energy efficiency and environmental compliance. Energy efficiency and improved environmental performance have become top priorities in order to reduce operational costs and meet stricter environmental regulations.”