Mumbai’s JalVimana places 11-vessel order for Candela foiling ferries

Mumbai, India-based JalVimana has placed a landmark order with Sweden’s Candela Technology AB that will see a fleet of 11 hydrofoiling Candela P-12 commuter ferries create new links across Mumbai’s waterways. They will form the nucleus of an electric transport network that, according to Candela, is set to eventually include thousands of vessels.

The announcement of the initial 11-vessel order was made by JalVimana CEO Niraj Thakur and Candela CEO Gustav Hasselkog in Stockholm aboard a Candela vessel during an official visit by India’s Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal.

A Candela P-12 became the world’s first foiling electric ferry to enter public service back in October 2024 becoming a part of the Stockholm transit system.

“This is a groundbreaking project that unlocks the full potential of Mumbai’s waterways for efficient commuting — and by investing in hydrofoil technology, the city is leapfrogging legacy waterborne transport systems,” says Hasselskog.

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. The government of Maharashtra state has laid out a bold vision to revolutionize transport in the megacity by turning to its most underused asset: the sea. With over 23 million residents and overstretched roads, the state’s ports minister Nitesh Rane and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have recently announced that thousands of electric ferries will transform Mumbai’s waterways into high-speed arteries for clean, efficient transport.

The Candela P-12 uses computer-guided underwater wings to raise its hull above the water, slashing energy consumption, eliminating wake and slamming, running silently, safely, and at a fraction of the operating cost of conventional diesel vessels.

The sale to JalVimana will create what will be the largest single electric foiling ferry fleet in the world thus far and will play a pivotal role in establishing Mumbai as a global leader in sustainable urban water transport.

Mumbai is an ever-expanding city, which is partly built around a large bay. The first Candela P-12 vessels in Mumbai will serve two of the city’s most heavily trafficked routes on water: between the Gateway of India arch on the Mumbai waterfront and Alibaug — a journey that typically takes 2–3 hours by car — and from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. Another line is being planned by JalVimana to connect the new airport with central Mumbai, with expected travel times reduced from 1 hour and 30 minutes to less than 30 minutes.

“We believe Candela’s next-generation P-12 will be a giant leap for Mumbai and towards our national goals of a susainable future for our vast Indian coastline and inland waterways. JalVimana is honoured to bring this Swedish gift to our ancient shores,” said JalVimana’s Niraj Thakur.

“Candela exists to accelerate the shift to clean and efficient waterborne transport,” says Hasselskog, “We’re honored to support Maharashtra’s bold vision and delighted that JalVimana has chosen P-12 to lead the transformation. With the P-12, we will show that our foiling electric ferries can add a vital new layer of mobility to Mumbai.”

With e-foilers such as the P-12 often being called “flying ferries,” JalVimana is appropriately named. In ancient Indian texts, vimanas are variously described as the flying chariots of the gods or even flying palaces.