First WindFlex 27 CTVs set to go to work for Ørsted Written by Nick Blenkey









Designer Incat Crowther reports that the first two WindFlex-27 Crew Transfer Vessels have been sold. Built for stock by Penguin Shipyard, a unit of Singapore-based Penguin International Limited, they are to be named Valkyrie and Wotan and will be delivered to Hamburg-headquartered Opus Marine GmbH. They will start working with Ørsted off Taiwan shortly.

The WindFlex-27 is part of Incat Crowther’s Sea Sherpa design portfolio. In addition to European flag state compliance, Sea Sherpa designs are fully compliant with U.S., Taiwanese and Japanese flag state requirements.

The WindFlex-27 design offers a combination of speed, deadweight and seakeeping that makes it capable of many roles in the offshore wind industry.

Its 27- by 9-meter platform provides a deadweight capacity in excess of 50 tonnes, offering considerable versatility in terms of fuel and deck cargo transfer.

The vessel has two working decks. A large working deck forward can accommodate up to four 10-foot containers or two 20-foot units and is equipped with a deck crane. The aft deck can accommodate a 10 foot container. Both decks provide multiple tie-down points for flexibility, accommodating every possible requirement or spares and equipment.

Inside the main cabin is a large wet room with multiple showers, toilets and lockers. The main deck passenger space is large and open, with forward visibility, seating up to 24 personnel in comfortable business class seats.

The upper deck features an elevated wheelhouse with commanding views over the bow for safe transfer operations. Behind the wheelhouse is a crew space with mess, bathroom and twin cabin.

The catamaran’s twin hulls each house two single crew cabins and bathrooms. All accommodations are MLC compliant.

The designs all benefit from the use of Incat Crowther’s resilient bow technology (patent pending), a bow fendering system designed to maximize vessel wave-height transfer capability whilst minimising impact loads.

Valkyrie and Wotan are each powered by quad Scania DI16 077M engines, each rated at 662 kW. Propulsion is via quad Hamilton 521 waterjets, enabling the vessel to achieve speeds of up to 30 knots. The waterjets utilize Hamilton’s JETanchor system fitted as standard, offering excellent station-keeping characteristics.

Penguin shipyard has a further two WindFlex-27s under construction and currently available for sale.