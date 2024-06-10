Ventus Marine orders Z-bow hulled CTV quartet

Singapore-headquartered Ventus Marine, a subsidiary of PSA Marine, has signed a contract with aluminum shipbuilder Strategic Marine for the construction of four BMT-designed 27-meter Z-bow hull crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

In addition to BMT’s Z-bow hull for improved seakeeping and efficiency, the vessels will feature BMT’s active fender system, for safe transfers, and advanced propulsion systems tailored to the operational requirements of the offshore wind markets.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery by end of 2024 onwards. Two will be managed by Njord Marine Ltd and are destined for offshore wind markets in Taiwan. They are specifically designed to handle onerous conditions in the region with mooring capabilities in typhoon conditions. BMT says that the the Z-bow hull will offer lower resistance and better seakeeping while the CPP propulsor will ensure high transfer speeds and better transit capability, but not compromise on crew comfort and additional space for technicians.

The other two vessels will be operated by Njord Offshore Ltd in Europe. They will include IPS propulsion and comply to the new MCA Work Boat Code Edition 3.

“This new project with Ventus Marine and Strategic Marine further solidifies our position as leaders in maritime innovation, particularly in the fast-evolving offshore wind support sector,” said Martin Bissuel, head of sales, commercial maritime, at BMT. “Our ongoing operating partnership with Njord Offshore and the delivery of these vessels is a testament to our collective commitment to the energy transition and sustainable maritime operations.”

“We are delighted to sign this contract with Ventus Marine for the delivery of the 27-meter Z-bow crew transfer vessels,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “This project exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the maritime sector, and we are grateful for the collaboration an