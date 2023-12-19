Louis Dreyfus Company to install four eSAILs on juice vessel Written by Heather Ervin









Spain’s bound4blue and Rotterdam-based Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) announced December 19 that a commercial agreement for the manufacture and installation of four eSAILs on LDC’s chartered juice vessel, M/V Atlantic Orchard, in collaboration with Wisby Tankers AB in Sweden.

Chartered by LDC and owned by Wisby Tankers, M/V Atlantic Orchard will be retrofitted with four 26-meter-high eSAILs. The installation of the eSAILs is planned for 2024 and, depending on vessel routing, is expected to reduce annual fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by at least 10%.

With a focus on the advancement and execution of maritime decarbonization solutions, bound4blue developed its eSAIL system based on wind-assisted propulsion technology known as a suction sail. By harnessing wind power to propel vessels, this technology achieves a substantial reduction in fuel consumption and pollutant emissions. The eSAIL system leverages a thick aerodynamic profile and intelligent suction mechanisms to enhance propulsive efficiency, yielding seven times more lift than an airplane wing.

The decision to implement this technology was based on a third-party assessment study carried out by Lloyd’s Register, which evaluated a range of solutions and identified bound4blue’s suction sails as the most promising.

“We’re pleased to announce our agreement with LDC to implement our eSAIL system, demonstrating bound4blue’s ability to serve unique vessel types and affirming the maturity of our technology as a proven solution for fuel and emission reduction,” says José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of bound4blue. “LDC is at the forefront of adopting proven clean technologies to reduce carbon emissions in its fleet, and we are delighted to support them in their endeavor.”

“Reflecting LDC’s commitment to help shape a low-carbon economy, we are actively contributing to the global shipping industry energy transition journey, in line with the IMO’s target to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the sector by 2050,” says Sébastien Landerretche, LDC’s Global Head of Freight. “We are therefore very pleased to partner with two key maritime industry players, bound4blue and Wisby Tankers, to install this advanced sail technology aboard our chartered juice carrier.”