Top Women in Maritime 2024 winners announced

Marine Log recently announced the winners of its Top Women in Maritime Award, which recognizes the achievements and leadership of outstanding women who have made a significant impact in the maritime sector.

This year, Marine Log is honoring the trailblazing women who are shaping the future of maritime with its inaugural Top Women in Maritime Celebration. The event will be held in New Orleans on November 11, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the evening before The International WorkBoat Show begins. Marine Log is proud to be partnership with our Premiere Association Partner, Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs), and Association Sponsors WISTA USA, and Women Offshore for this landmark event.

The celebration will feature brief remarks from former Top Women in Maritime winners, industry leaders, as well as drinks and networking opportunities. The 2024 Top Women in Maritime Award winners will also be celebrated during the event.

About Top Women in Maritime

Since 2020, Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime Awards have celebrated a diverse group of women for their outstanding professional achievements, whether they work shoreside or onboard vessels.

The Top Women in Maritime Award was established by Marine Log’s Editor-in-Chief, Heather Ervin, to honor and celebrate women who are leading the maritime industry. The winners will be featured in the magazine’s December issue.

In selecting the winners each year, the Marine Log editorial team carefully selects 20 Top Women in Maritime from diverse backgrounds, ages, and locations based on reader nominations. Over the past five years, Marine Log has highlighted their remarkable contributions through magazine features, website interviews, and video profiles.

The new Top Women in Maritime Celebration provides an opportunity for the industry to connect, celebrate these pioneering women in person, and draw inspiration from their stories.

For more information on this event or to register, please go here.

For information on how to sponsor or support this event, please contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.

Want to see past winners?