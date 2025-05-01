Boosting shipyard efficiency: Pearlson to present at Ship Repair USA Written by Heather Ervin









At the upcoming Marine Log Ship Repair USA 2025 conference, taking place June 10–11 in New Orleans, Douglas Pearlson, founder of Miami-based Pearlson Shiplift Corp., will deliver a presentation focused on how modernizing drydocking and ship transfer systems can dramatically improve shipyard efficiency and safety.

Pearlson’s session will explore how shipyards can identify and act on opportunities to reduce operational risk and enhance productivity through infrastructure upgrades. He will highlight real-world examples of shipyard transformations involving advanced shiplift systems and the use of Self-Propelled Modular Transporters and rail-based transfer systems to service multiple land-level repair berths. In addition, he’ll walk attendees through a cost-benefit analysis of these upgrades, considering long-term productivity gains and through-life costs.

Hosted by Marine Log, Ship Repair USA is designed to serve small and mid-sized shipyards and the vessel owners and operators who rely on them. The two-day event features sessions on ship maintenance, retrofitting, regulatory strategy, and workforce development—all aimed at helping industry players remain competitive in a fast-changing landscape.

New for 2025, attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Empire State VII, the first National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) built for U.S. maritime academies. Guided by cadets from SUNY Maritime College, the tour will showcase the vessel’s cutting-edge training and disaster response capabilities, including a helicopter pad, hospital, and accommodations for 600 cadets.

Early registration is recommended to secure a place on the NSMV tour and receive discounted rates. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities remain available.