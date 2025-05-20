Ship Repair USA: Women at the helm

Ship repair has long been a male-dominated corner of the maritime industry—but that’s changing. At Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA, taking place June 10–11 in New Orleans, a standout panel titled “Women at the Helm: Voices, Experiences & Strategies in Ship Repair” will bring together senior leaders to explore the evolving role of women in this technically demanding and mission-critical field.

Moderated by Leile Froufe, vice president of engineering for the Americas at the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), the panel will feature insights from:

Maija Harju , director of operations at Fassmer Technical Projects

, director of operations at Fassmer Technical Projects Valerie Cannon , product marketing manager at BAE Systems

, product marketing manager at BAE Systems Lena Piazza, senior vice president of engineering and Projects at Fairwater

These leaders will share how they entered the ship repair sector, what they’re seeing in their respective corners of the industry, and how they’ve navigated challenges—both technical and cultural—in the shipyard environment.

Key themes will include strategies for overcoming barriers, fostering inclusivity, the critical role of mentorship, and how emerging technologies like AI and automation are opening new opportunities for women in ship repair. The panel will also dive into broader issues such as work-life balance, workplace culture, and global perspectives on gender equity in maritime careers.

Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA is the only national event focused exclusively on the needs of small to mid-sized shipyards and their clients. The full two-day agenda includes expert-led discussions on lifecycle maintenance, infrastructure modernization, and workforce development.

New in 2025, attendees will also have the chance to tour the Empire State VII, the first National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV). Hosted by cadets from SUNY Maritime College, this guided tour offers a rare look at the state-of-the-art training vessel docked nearby for the event.

Sponsorships and exhibitor opportunities are still available.