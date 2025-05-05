Senesco Marine’s Ted Williams to speak on U.S. maritime revival

As momentum builds on Capitol Hill for a sweeping revitalization of American shipbuilding, Ted Williams, president of Rhode Island-based Senesco Marine, will take the stage at Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA with a timely and urgent message: the United States must rebuild its shipbuilding capacity—now.

In his session titled “Securing America’s Future Through Maritime Resurgence,” Williams will draw from his decades of leadership in both the U.S. Navy and private shipbuilding to make the case that America’s maritime strength is at a tipping point. “We are now at a level where we cannot build the commercial or military vessels we need,” he warns.

His remarks come just days after bipartisan lawmakers reintroduced the SHIPS for America Act, a landmark legislative package designed to reinvigorate domestic shipbuilding. The Act aligns with the goals outlined in the recent presidential executive order on “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.” Together, they signal a rare convergence of political will and industry urgency.

Williams’ experience commanding nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and leading the Northeast’s largest commercial repair and new construction yard gives him a unique vantage point. At Ship Repair USA, he’s expected to outline not just why American shipbuilding has declined—but how strategic reinvestment in shipyards, workforce training, and infrastructure can help reverse the trend.

His message complements the thrust of the SHIPS for America Act, which calls for targeted federal support to modernize facilities, expand training pipelines, and incentivize commercial shipbuilding. It also reflects growing recognition that the ability to build and repair ships on U.S. soil is more than an economic issue—it’s a matter of national security.

Williams joins a lineup of speakers and panelists at Ship Repair USA, hosted by Marine Log, who are confronting these challenges head-on. From safety strategies and regulatory shifts to workforce shortages and modernization, the event is designed to serve the needs of small to mid-sized shipyards and the vessel operators who rely on them.

As Congress debates the future of U.S. maritime policy, voices like Williams’ offer a crucial bridge between legislation and implementation—between vision and what it will take on the ground to turn resurgence into reality.

