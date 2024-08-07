Senator Tim Kaine wins SCA Maritime Leadership Award

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair industry, has presented U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) with the SCA Maritime Leadership Award

The award is given annually to national leaders who demonstrate outstanding dedication and support for the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry.

“Senator Kaine’s commitment to advancing the maritime industry and advocating for the needs of our nation’s shipyards has been instrumental in maintaining and strengthening our industrial base,” said SCA president Matthew Paxton. “It is with great honor that we present this award to recognize the significant contributions that Sen. Kaine’s leadership has made to ensure that the U.S. maritime sector remains a cornerstone of our economy and national security.”

“Senator Kaine has been a true champion for the 400,000 individuals nationwide that make up the shipbuilding and maritime industry. After his years of service in Congress, Sen. Kaine has established an unparalleled record as a fierce advocate for American shipyards. There is no one more deserving of this year’s Maritime Leadership Award than Sen. Kaine,” said Brad Moyer, vice president of business development & strategic planning at BAE Systems Ship Repair and chairman of the SCA Board.

Throughout his career in Congress, notes the SCA, Sen. Kaine has consistently advanced policies that support the domestic shipbuilding industry. From advocating for the Jones Act, the Maritime Security Program, and cargo preference to promoting new apprenticeship programs to grow the maritime workforce, Sen. Kaine has been instrumental in highlighting the importance of a robust domestic shipbuilding sector for maintaining U.S. military and commercial fleets.

“I greatly value my relationship with America’s shipbuilders and am proud of all that we’re accomplishing together to support our national security, the security of our allies, and freedom of navigation,” said Senator Kaine. “As the Chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower, one of my highest priorities has been the success of our shipbuilding industrial base, including through advocating for legislation to train and maintain a strong shipbuilding workforce. I look forward to continuing to work with the Shipbuilders Council of America to support this crucial industry and keep America safe.”

Sen. Kaine was given the Maritime Leadership Award during the SCA’s annual membership meeting in Washington, D.C.