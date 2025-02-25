NMDC signs up seven dredges for Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement with Abu Dhabi, UAE-headquartered NMDC Group (NMDC), one of the largest dredging and marine contractors in the Middle East.

This comprehensive agreement covers seven of NMDC’s dredges, with the potential to expand this to additional vessels in the future. The scope includes a customized maintenance program for the engine and propulsion equipment onboard the vessels, as well as digital solutions and performance guarantees. These are all aimed at increasing fleet availability and optimizing maintenance costs.

With demand for its services increasing, the availability of its vessels is essential to NMDC’s operations. By using Wärtsilä digital tools, such as expert insight, delivered through Wärtsilä’s global Expertise Centers, NMDC is expected to significantly reduce planned downtime, leading to increased revenues.

According to estimations made, the additional uptime made possible by the agreement may increase the operational and charter/client schedule flexibility, and provide the potential for additional earnings up to EUR 3,000,000. Additionally, the contract includes dynamic maintenance planning, which reduces maintenance costs by 14%.

“Increasing availability and reducing downtime of our vessels is a priority for our company. That’s why this new agreement with Wärtsilä serves as a cornerstone in our efforts to advance reliable and sustainable operations within the Middle East,” says Peter Marvin, chief technical & resource pool officer at NMDC Group. “We have a long-standing history with Wärtsilä, and we value their ongoing support in maximizing our fleet’s potential so that we can continue to meet customer objectives in an ever-changing environment.”

“NMDC’s fleet operates in highly demanding environments, where uptime and vessel flexibility are critical. Our tailored digital solutions and expert operational support will ensure that their vessels are not only more reliable but also operate at peak efficiency throughout the contract duration, in turn, saving fuel and lowering emissions,”says Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales at Wärtsilä. “This agreement is a testament to Wärtsilä’s commitment to delivering long-term value and enabling our customers to meet their growing operational challenges.”