Maritime shows up for inaugural Top Women in Maritime Celebration Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime Celebration award event, held November 11 at the World War II Museum in New Orleans, La., exceeded expectations with over 225 attendees coming together to celebrate the outstanding achievements of women in the maritime industry. This year’s event highlighted the growing influence and leadership of women across all sectors of the maritime world, and the atmosphere was filled with a sense of inspiration and camaraderie.

From Left to Right: Christina Liviakis Gianopulos, President, WISTA USA; Ally Cedeno, Founder and President, Women Offshore; and Taylor Dickerson, President, Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs). This was the first time leaders from all three organizations came together for an event to support all women in maritime.

The event, hosted by Marine Log’s Editor in Chief Heather Ervin, honored this year’s winners for their exceptional contributions to the industry. Brief remarks were given by Taylor Dickerson, president of Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs); Ally Cedeno, founder and president of the Women Offshore Foundation; and Christina Liviakis Gianopulos, president of WISTA USA. Each speaker focused on what being a woman in the maritime industry has looked like for them and why these important associations and foundations were created to help support others.

Rilla Gaither of the American Maritime Congress, left, was honored as one of this year’s winners.

The awards ceremony was a showcase of the trailblazing women who have been making significant strides in a traditionally male-dominated field. Attendees, including maritime leaders, sponsors, and industry professionals, gathered to celebrate the honorees’ achievements and discuss the ongoing advancements women are driving in maritime.

Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log, reflected on the night’s success: “What a remarkable evening for everyone involved. We had a huge turnout to honor and celebrate the Top Woman in Maritime. Our speakers, sponsors, and attendees, both men and women, joined forces to recognize the growing influence of women in the maritime industry. It was truly inspiring.”

Ludy Brinck will be the first-ever “Top Woman Spotlight” for Marine Log. She poses with colleagues at the event on November 11.

In addition to the award ceremony, the event offered a unique opportunity for networking and discussion, with many in the industry expressing their commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the maritime sector.

As part of Marine Log’s continued dedication to spotlighting the women who are making waves in maritime, interviews with each of the 2024 award winners will be featured in the December issue of Marine Log magazine. Further honoring women in maritime, the first-ever “Top Woman Spotlight” will also be unveiled in the coming weeks. This year’s inaugural honoree, Ludy Brinck of American Commercial Barge Line, will be recognized for her leadership and contributions to the industry.

The evening marked a significant step in the ongoing effort to elevate and celebrate the vital roles women play in the maritime industry, underscoring their growing influence in shaping its future.

“To see so many people—both women and men—come together to recognize the incredible achievements of women in the maritime industry was truly inspiring,” said Ervin. “It’s moments like these that remind me why this event is so important. Every year, the impact of these women grows, and it means so much to me to be part of a movement that is not only honoring their contributions but also encouraging the next generation of women to take their place at the table. I’m grateful to everyone who made the evening possible and look forward to watching the continued growth and success of these outstanding leaders.”

The second annual Top Women in Maritime Celebration will take place ahead of the International Workboat Show in New Orleans again next year. A photo gallery from this year’s event will be posted in the coming days.