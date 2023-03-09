HMM 9,000 TEU newbuilds will be the first with new G80 methanol engine Written by Nick Blenkey









The nine 9,000 TEU methanol-dual fueled containerships ordered by South Korea’s HMM will be powered by MAN B&W G80ME-LGIM dual fueled engines. Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries(HSHI) will build seven of the ships and HJ Shipbuilding and Construction( HJSC) will build the other two.

The newbuildings will be delivered to HMM from 2025 and will operate on routes to North and South America as well as India.

Both yards have now placed orders the engines, which are capable of operation on green methanol and conventional fuel-oil, marking MAN Energy Solutions’ first order for the G80 bore size. The engines will also feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) systems and will, upon delivery, be connectivity-ready and prepared for digital services such as PrimeServ Assist.

“This world-first order for a G80 methanol engine is just a continuation of the general market trend toward methanol where the ME-LGIM engine has become the de facto industry standard for large, methanol-fueled, merchant marine vessels,” said Bjarne Foldager, senior vice president and head of low-speed, MAN Energy Solutions.

Foldager added that further projects for this size of container vessel with the G80 methanol engine are expected within the near future. “Methanol is quickly becoming the most prominent alternative fuel in the container vessel segment,” he said.

“We now have over one-hundred ME-LGIM engines on order or in service,” said Thomas S. Hansen, head of promotion and customer support, MAN Energy Solutions. “In our open project pipeline, container vessels make up around 61%, followed by both tankers and bulk carriers with 17%, and general cargo making up the remaining 5%. MAN Energy Solutions’ methanol engines are a proven concept that combine well with methanol’s unique selling points as a fuel that include its easy storage, simple auxiliary systems, and not to forget that green methanol is entirely carbon-neutral.”

Increasing green methanol production

HMM has signed MoUs with multiple fuel suppliers to ensure the methanol supply for the vessels.

The Methanol Institute (MI), says that, globally, more than 80 renewable methanol projects are projected to produce more than 8 milli on tonnes of e-methanol and bio-methanol annually by 2027.

Renewable methanol is a low carbon and net carbon-neutral liquid chemical and fuel produced from sustainable biomass, often called bio-methanol, or from captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen produced from renewable electricity, referred to as e-methanol.

The Methanol Institute says there is clear evidence that bio-methanol and e-methanol facilities are ramping up production. With ongoing advancements in technology and increased government support, the institute expects the capacity of individual renewable plants to rise from 5 – 10,000 tommes of methanol to 50 – 250,000 tonnes or more annually over the next five years.