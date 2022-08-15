Burger Boat Company christens new ferry

Burger Boat Company held a christening ceremony for the new 92-foot vehicle and passenger ferry, the Neebish Islander III, at its Manitowoc, Wis., shipyard on August 13.

Ordered by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority (EUPTA), located in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., the ferry will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula between Barbeau, Mich., and Neebish Island. It has been designed to operate in the harsh winter environment and through the solid ice conditions it will encounter on its route.

EUPTA, established in 1975, operates three local vehicle and passenger ferries to the nearby islands of Sugar, Neebish, and Drummond.

“We’re grateful to be selected by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority to build their new vessel,” said Jim Ruffolo, president and CEO, Burger Boat Company, when construction of the ferry was first announced last fall. “At Burger, our team prizes collaboration, among each other and with our clients, to deliver vessels people can look upon with pride, year after year. Whether it’s a luxury yacht or a hard-working ferry for demanding conditions like those the Neebish Islander III will face, we are committed to delivering tailored, quality vessels that meet and exceed the owner’s vision.”