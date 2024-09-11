Chevron introduces new biodegradable Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW hydraulic fluid

Chevron has launched a new hydraulic fluid, Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW, that, it says, has been “designed to meet the evolving needs of the marine and construction industries while championing environmental stewardship.”

Meeting or exceeding regulatory biodegradation, toxicity, and bioaccumulation limits, the new hydraulic fluid has a high level of renewable carbon of ≥90%

“Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability without sacrificing performance,” said Zach Sutton, industrial sector at Chevron. “This next-generation hydraulic fluid not only meets regulatory standards but exceeds expectations in terms of performance, compatibility, and longevity due to its renewable base stock formulation.”

According to Chevron, key features include:

Unparalleled performance : Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW delivers exceptional performance, surpassing traditional hydraulic fluids. With a Total Oxidation Stability Test (TOST) life of over 10,000 hours, it outperforms existing products in the market.

: Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW delivers exceptional performance, surpassing traditional hydraulic fluids. With a Total Oxidation Stability Test (TOST) life of over 10,000 hours, it outperforms existing products in the market. Seal compatibility: The new product ensures a seamless transition for customers, eliminating the need to change seals on equipment when switching products. This compatibility advantage simplifies the adoption process, reducing downtime and operational disruptions.

The new product ensures a seamless transition for customers, eliminating the need to change seals on equipment when switching products. This compatibility advantage simplifies the adoption process, reducing downtime and operational disruptions. Environmental compliance: Compliant with EU Ecolabel, US EPA Vessel General Permit (VGP), Swedish Standard for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL), and the OECD definition of “readily biodegradable,” the product aligns with the most stringent environmental standards, making it an ideal choice for environmentally sensitive work environments.

Compliant with EU Ecolabel, US EPA Vessel General Permit (VGP), Swedish Standard for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL), and the OECD definition of “readily biodegradable,” the product aligns with the most stringent environmental standards, making it an ideal choice for environmentally sensitive work environments. Wildlife-friendly formula: With its zinc-free formula, the product prioritizes environmental safety, making it desirable for applications near water or areas with potential wildlife impact.

“Our customers can now enjoy the benefits of Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW, knowing that they are investing in a product that not only meets their performance needs but also contributes to a cleaner, healthier planet,” said Sutton.