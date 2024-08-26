Østensjø Rederi places order for new Ocean Energy Support Vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Haugesund, Norway-headquartered Østensjø Rederi has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Gondan covering the construction of an Ocean Energy Support Vessel (OESV).

With a length of 120 meters and a beam of 23 meters, the Ocean Energy Support Vessel (OESV) will have a capacity to accommodate 180 people in high-standard daylit cabins and will be equipped to perform a wide range of offshore energy operations , including Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR), construction, walk-to-work/flotel services, and cable laying.

Its versatile design ensures that the OESV can operate across multiple segments within the ocean space, ensuring efficiency and operational flexibility.

“We are excited to start on this shipbuilding journey with the ordering of a new vessel type. The ordering aligns with our ongoing efforts to modernize our fleet, our commitment to new technology, and our dedication to decarbonization,” says Østensjø Rederi Kristian Helland Vea. “The construction of this vessel is a massive project, and we are pleased to have Astilleros Gondan as our partner. We know each other well and their proven track record and ability to meet our high standards make them the ideal choice for us. We are eager to start the project and watch the vessel come to life.”

The vessel’s design and technology will ensure low-emission operations without compromising performance. The newbuild will be equipped with battery power hybrid propulsion system, coupled with other energy-saving equipment such as heat recovery systems to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the vessel’s design is prepared for low carbon technology in the future.

“In a rapidly changing industry, the main design objective has been to create a versatile vessel that can serve across segments,” says Vea. “While we cannot predict the future, we are comfortable this vessel will meet both the current and future market needs and remain relevant for all activites we expect will take place in the ocean space for years to come.”

The Ocean Energy Support Vessel (OESV) has been designed by Stord, Norway-based Salt Ship Design. Delivery is scheduled to be in the second half of 2027.