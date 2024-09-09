Tug crew abandoned as WSF cancels sale of two decommissioned ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









“We have canceled purchase and sales agreements with Nelson Armas for decommissioned ferries Elwha and Klahowya,” Washington State Ferries said September 5. “This comes after issues arose while Armas tried to move the vessels to Ecuador, but tow equipment failed, and the boats were returned to our Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility. After learning about poor treatment of Armas’ tow crew, we canceled the contract. Multiple new buyers have already shown interest. The sale of a third retired ferry, Hyak, which is docked at our Kingston terminal, is also in progress.”

Armas had been planning to tow the two decommissioned ferries to Ecuador for recycling using the 60-year old tugboat Wycliffe.

According to the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), four seafarers from Colombia, Panama, and Peru have been abandoned without pay on the vessel and have faced dire conditions, including inadequate food, limited access to medical care, and insufficient water supplies during their onboard contract.”

ITF Inspector Cyrus Donato said: “The exploitation of seafarers undermines the integrity of the entire Puget Sound Marine Transportation system. The region prides itself on its maritime heritage and depends on seafarers as a vital part of its cultural identity.

“The vessel’s owners strategically re-flagged the tugboat to Vanuatu to escape more rigorous US labour and safety standards. This cynical maneuver exemplifies how unscrupulous ship owners use ‘flags of convenience’ to minimise regulatory oversight and enhance profits at the expense of seafarers.

“Worse still, in this case, legal restrictions that trap foreign seafarers onboard have effectively turned their vessel into a prison.”

The seafarers were initially scheduled for deportation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. However, following intervention by the ITF, their departure was delayed until further wage payments were made.

“The crew is in a vulnerable position and lacks the protections typically afforded to U.S.-based workers,” said Donato. “It is essential that they receive their complete compensation. Attempting to cut costs at the expense of the crew and then attempting to have them forcibly removed without settling their salaries is effectively a form of forced labor.”

According to ITF, the Wycliffe has a troubling history, with previous crews reported to have left the vessel due to safety concerns in October 2023 and May 2024.