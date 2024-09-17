FERRIES 2024: Navigating shipbuilding challenges in the U.S.

Shipbuilding in the United States has significantly declined over the past 75 years. According to Ted Williams, president of Senesco Marine LLC in North Kingstown, R.I., “We are now at a level where we cannot build the commercial or military vessels we need.” Ferries are no exception; however, the ferry industry is leading the way with new technologies in several areas.

Williams will delve into this topic at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference, taking place on October 29-30 in Seattle, Wash. He will discuss shipbuilding strategies for shipyards to recover and emphasize the importance of innovation. Additionally, Williams will explore whether we can leverage these innovations to regain our former prominence in the shipbuilding industry.

One of Senesco’s most recent ferry projects was the hybrid-electric passenger/vehicle ferry for the Maine State Ferry Service.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Williams has had a distinguished career spanning military service and global business. With extensive experience managing large-scale projects, including serving as captain of a U.S. Navy command ship and executive officer of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, he has delivered results in high-pressure, fast-paced environments. Transitioning to the private sector after a 27-year naval career, he continues his impactful leadership roles and currently serves as president of Senesco Marine, overseeing the largest commercial repair and new construction shipyard in the Northeast.

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, green funding, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.