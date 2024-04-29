Podcast: Alternative fuels—What the experts say now

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to James Morton, marketing director of AkzoNobel, on ship coatings, decarbonization efforts and vessel performance.

In today’s episode, James will fill us in on how the company’s recent research on predicting vessel performance and what shipowners can take away from the findings and more.

Learn more about ship paints and coatings in the May issue of Marine Log magazine coming out in mid-May!