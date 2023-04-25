Berge Bulk and ABS explore bulker methanol fuel retrofit Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore-headquartered Berge Bulk and ABS are to explore the possibility of retrofitting a 210,000 dwt HFO-fueled bulk carrier to methanol fueling. The candidate ship for the methanol fuel retrofit, the Berge Mauna Kea, is currently under construction at Nihon Shipyard in Japan with delivery expected in mid-2024.

Under a Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement signed by Berge Bulk CEO James Marshall and ABS vice president of global sustainability Panos Koutsourakis, a six-month study will see the two companies collaborate on a range of subjects from the availability of methanol fuel and the practicalities of bunkering to the review of technical and economic aspects of the methanol fuel retrofit conversion.

One of the key benefits of methanol as a marine fuel is its low emissions profile. Compared to traditional marine fuels, methanol emits significantly lower levels of sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and particulate matter.

“Retrofitting alternative fuel capability to the global fleet is going to be critical if we are to achieve our sustainability goals,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, president and CEO. “This JDP is blazing a trail that many other vessels will ultimately have to travel as operators look to manage their decarbonization trajectories over a vessel’s lifespan. Methanol is increasingly being recognized as a compelling alternative pathway for owners and operators. With practical benefits related to ease of storage and handling, tank-to-wake carbon intensity reduction, as well as a pathway to carbon neutrality through green methanol, methanol presents an immediate and promising solution.”

“Berge Bulk is committed to our target of achieving net zero carbon by 2025,” said James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk. “We see methanol as one of the solutions towards these ongoing decarbonization efforts. Existing technologies are available to convert methanol for use in our engines, whilst there are also procedures for bunkering of methanol and its use onboard. As a leader in this industry, we are confident that this collaboration with ABS will accelerate our efforts towards zero carbon in this energy transition journey.”

