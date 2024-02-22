Callan Marine christens dredge General Arnold

Joining Galveston, Texas, headquartered Callan Marine’s dredging fleet—which includes the General Bradley and MacArthur—is the newly christened 32-inch cutter suction dredge, the General Arnold. The new dredge was built at C&C Marine & Repair shipyard in Belle Chasse, La.

The General Arnold was christened in Corpus Christi, Texas, on February 20, 2024, and will immediately begin work on Phase Four of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project. The project will beneficially re-use 100% of the dredged material removed from the channel deepening and widening.

The General Arnold is the newest, largest, and most environmentally friendly dredge in the U.S.

fleet. The dredge features four EPA Tier 4 engines developing a combined 24,000 horsepower

and utilizing exhaust gas re-circulation technology to reduce emissions to sub-Tier 4 levels. The

General Arnold is 290 feet long, 72 feet wide, has a maximum digging depth of 97 feet, and

employs state-of-the-art production automation and monitoring systems.

“The General Arnold demonstrates Callan Marine’s commitment to Gulf Coast dredging,” said

John Sullivan, CEO and managing principal of Callan Marine. “Callan Marine believes in the

capital dredge market and the need for large cutter suction dredges to construct the nation’s

largest capital improvement projects. We are continuing to grow our fleet with the latest technology and equipment, serving our clients with safety and integrity.

In addition to the 32-inch General MacArthur and the 28-inch General Bradley, the new dredge joins the 18-inch General Marshall, the 18-inch General Pershing, the 16-inch General Patton, the 12-inch General Eisenhower, and the 8-inch General Swing.

Callan Marine is family-owned dredging and marine construction business founded in 2009. Callan Marine performs dredging and marine construction projects for both private and public clients by providing services to restore berthing depths for ship docks, navigation channels, or otherwise facilitate waterways transportation.