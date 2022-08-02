New Callan Marine dredge marks construction milestone

Galveston, Texas, headquartered Callan Marine recently launched the hull and set the house on the 32-inch cutter suction dredge (CSD) General Arnold. Under construction at the C&C Marine & Repair shipyard in Belle Chasse, La., the vessel is on schedule for delivery in 2023 and will join Callan Marine’s existing 32-inch CSD, General MacArthur.

At 290 feet in length and 72 feet wide, the General Arnold will have a maximum digging depth of 97 feet and a dredge pipe diameter of 31 inches, the diesel-electric driven General Arnold will boast 24,000 horsepower. It will also feature advanced production automation and monitoring systems.

“Callan Marine continues to build dredges that meet the needs of our coastal partners and ongoing maintenance dredging needs across the nation,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “The General Arnold will have an impressive capacity for work and will join the 32-inch CSD General MacArthur as a powerful leader in our fleet.”

The General Arnold will be the sixth cutter suction dredge in Callan Marine’s asset inventory. Other dredges include the 32-inch General MacArthur, the 28-inch General Bradley, the 18-inch General Pershing, the 16-inch General Patton, and the 12-inch General Eisenhower. The 18-inch CSD General Marshall remains on the company’s construction timeline.