Op-Ed: PortMiami enhances growth and resilience with shore power

PortMiami’s electric shore power system is setting the new standard for industry sustainability; key for future developments at ports across the U.S.

By Mark Valenti, WSP Senior Vice President and Southeast Regional Maritime Leader

The cruise ship terminals at PortMiami are an iconic, highly visible feature of the downtown Miami skyscape.

Unfortunately, the awe inspired by those magnificent ships while docked at one of the largest cargo and passenger ports in the U.S. is tempered by the exhaust continuously billowing from their stacks, encroaching the air surrounding a highly populated area.

Fortunately, the days of a smoke-filled port in South Florida are numbered.

Earlier this year, the future of both efficiency and environmental stewardship within the port industry was realized when PortMiami’s Shore Power Project introduced five shore power systems. Also known as cold ironing or alternative marine power, shore power provides electrical power from the local electrical grid to a docked ship, with one substation providing up to 16 MegaVoltsAmps. This allows the ship’s auxiliary gas-powered engines to remain off while at port, which reduces air emissions, noise and ship owners’ fuel costs. An impressive outcome.

This combined shore power system is the largest on the U.S. East Coast. As engineer of record, WSP worked with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), manufacturers, suppliers and cruise lines to help PortMiami’s dedicated staff realize this visionary project.

PortMiami collaborated with various cruise lines to create the most usable infrastructure for current vessels, while also looking toward the next generation of cruise vessels.

Industry stakeholders have taken notes on PortMiami’s shore power success, and it’s clear that this project is becoming a blueprint for future initiatives throughout the industry.

Shore Power at East Coast Ports

Ports across the East Coast are pursuing their own shore power investments, including one that’s on the horizon for Broward County, Florida.

In July, the Broward County Port Everglades Department released a Request for Information to assist in finalizing the scope of services needed to implement shore power infrastructure at the Port Everglades cruise berths.

FPL will be the power supplier for this initiative, just as they were for PortMiami. The process of powering PortMiami’s shore power system helped pave the way for Port Everglades, as the best practices and solutions that were effective for PortMiami removed many of the hurdles that this latest project would have faced otherwise.

The power companies are a critical partner to these shore power initiatives, as they also see myriad benefits in their advancement.

Efficiencies of Shore Power

Shore power addresses critical environmental issues while offering impressive efficiencies to stakeholders.

Everyone looks at the economic side of the equation, including initial costs of building shore power infrastructure. But over the long-term, there are cost savings that come from electrification, as well as more efficient, overall operations at the port through this modern infrastructure, and that leads to more savings.

When we talk about resiliency and sustainability, it’s about improving efficiencies in port operations. That’s the ultimate win-win, because we’re able to do more for less money, and it’s ultimately better for the environment.

Preparing Future Growth at PortMiami

Shore power systems are shaping port operations, present and future, in the U.S. The benefits of these systems will improve operations at each port and enhance capacities for larger vessels with even greater energy demands.

PortMiami’s milestone shore power system represents a turning point in this industry’s growth, with more and more ports following suit with their own electric endeavors. This shift continues to gain momentum as environmental stewardship goals and operational efficiency measures continue to be realized.

Shore power is driving future industry growth and development, and more stakeholders will follow with each new spark in this exciting field of alternative marine power.